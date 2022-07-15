Check Out Rumoured Contestants Of Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 is all set to air after a long wait. Usually, Bigg Boss Kannada makers start the new season in February last week but this year due to some reasons makers start the new season a bit late. Well, there were many rumors that BBK makers are planning for an OTT show but Kichcha Sudeep's Tweet gave clarity to the audience that the show will be aired on Colors Kannada only. We can say that BBK producers might not plan for Bigg Boss Kannada OTT because they already run live 24/7 for a TV show on Voot. Anyway will get to know the exact news as soon as the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 starts.

Bigg Boss Kannada viewers have a special bond with Kichcha Sudeep and the way hosts the show. It also proved in season 8 that without "Weekend with Sudeep" there is no Bigg Boss Kannada. So the speculation of Kichcha Sudeep not hosting BBK9 has got clearness by seeing Sudeep in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 promo shoot set. Talking about the contestants, we should agree that contestants play the main role in the reality show and that is the reason why makers take a lot of time to select the contestants. In Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 every contestant added their own spices and the result came out extraordinarily. Now as per the rumours the contestants who might enter the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 glasshouse are Vinay Kumar, Naveen Krishana, Asha Bhatt, Ravi Srivastava, Tarun Chandra, Namratha Gowda, Dileep Raj, Prema, Bhumika Basavaraj, Rekha Vedavyas, Mimicry Gopi and Chandan Sharma