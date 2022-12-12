Mass Maharaja Ravi Tej’s First Look And Teaser From Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Bobby Kolli, Mythri Movie Makers Waltair Veerayya Unveiled

Movie buffs will have a blast for the Sankranthi in 2023 as they get to see Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja together on screen in the much-awaited mass actioner Waltair Veerayya being directed ambitiously by director Bobby Kolli (KS Ravindra). Already the promotional content related to Chiranjeevi got a thumping response. Ravi Teja’s pre-look poster made us anticipate inquisitively the first look and the teaser.

The time has arrived as the makers unveiled the first look and teaser of Ravi Teja to introduce his character in the most appealing manner as a powerful cop- Vikram Sagar ACP. The build-up shots give perfect elevations and Bobby knows how to gratify the masses. Ravi Teja makes his entry in a car, and he gets down with a baby goat in his hand, he starts bashing the baddies. Then, he warns them saying, “Emra Vaari… Pisa Pisa Chesthundav… Neekinka Samaj Kaale… Nenu Yevvanayyaki Yinanani…” Then the last frames show him sliding while leaning on a baddie and it’s a pure mass thing. Ram-Lakshman choreographed the action sequence terrifically.

After Power, Bobby offers another Power-Packed role for Ravi Teja who delights the masses with his mannerisms and dialogue delivery. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad brings more intensity to the scene with his background score. This teaser further increases buzz on the movie which is already making enough noise.

Shruti Haasan is the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the film and songs are currently being filmed on the lead pair in Europe. Music for the movie is scored by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

The film is produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, while GK Mohan is the co-producer.

Arthur A Wilson cranks the camera, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri. The film’s entire talkie part is done and the last song is currently being shot in Europe on Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan.

Waltair Veerayya will be hitting the screens grandly worldwide on January 13, 2023.

