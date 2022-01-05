Check Out the Launch Date of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada is the most popular and famous reality show on the Kannada small screen. The show has a huge fan following and the audience eagerly wait for a season every time the show ends.

It is known that Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 broke all TRP records of Colors Kannada. All Thanks to the cute couple, Divya U and Arvind KP. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 created history on the small screen when the makers decided to resume the show which was suspended due to the pandemic situation in the state. Bigg Boss Kannada's season 8-second innings drew a much larger audience than the first innings.

Now, the latest rumors suggest that Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 might air in the last week of February. We may have to wait for an official announcement though.

Recently, Kichcha Sudeep, host of Bigg Boss Kannada, had dropped a hint regarding the show's starting date. A source says that the Bigg Boss Kannada makers are contacting top small-screen celebrities to rope them into the show.

The show was rumored to start in January, but it seems that the makers changed their mind. A source says that Bigg Boss Kannada makers are busy changing the look of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 glass house for season 9.