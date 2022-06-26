Check Out Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Finalists

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 shooting is going to wrap up soon in Cape Town, South Africa. Eliminated contestants seem to be back in India as evident by their Instagram posts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (KKK12) makers are all set to kick start the show on July 2 at 9.00 pm on Colors TV.

The KKK12 makers are also keeping the viewers engaged by releasing promos of the contestants.

The contestants who entered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, and Faisal Sheikh.

So, according to social media rumours, Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, and Jannat Zubair Rahmani were eliminated from the show. The remaining contestants are Rubina, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhat, and Faisal Sheikh.

But as per the recent Instagram post of the contestants, we can see Rubina, Prathik, Nishant Bhat, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, and Faisal Sheikh. So KKK12 viewers say that these are the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. Meanwhile, Prathik's fans are happy that Prathik was not evicted from the show.

