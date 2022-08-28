Check Out Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 Contestants List

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back to the small screen after five years. The show took a pause for five years for some unknown reasons. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 will feature top small-screen celebrities. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 features Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi as judges, and Maniesh Paul will be hosting the show. Maniesh Paul will be back on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa stage to grab the attention of the audience with his fun. The shooting of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has begun and contestants are posting their stylish attire on social media.

Since the producers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa confirmed the show's return, there have been numerous rumors about the contestants' list. So, the confirmed contestants who are entering Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Faisal Shaikh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gunjan Sinha, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, and Zorawar Kalra. The celebrities will have an assigned choreographer as they perform on the stage. Based on their performance the Jodi will be an exit pass from the show. The show will go on air on September 3rd at 8 pm only Colors TV. If missed watching the show on TV then no need to worry you can watch it on the VOOT OTT platform.