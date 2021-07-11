Check Out Elon Musk’s Reply On Being Asked If He Watched Loki

If you are a Marvel fan, then you must have heard of Loki, the most popular villain in MCU. The studios latest series based on Loki is being watched and appreciated by many. Tom Hiddleston who stars as the God of Mischief is receiving praise from all over the world. Fans of Loki are sharing their excitement on social media. One user on Twitter asked Tesla owner Elon Musk if he has watched Loki and this is what he replied.

Musk shared a picture on Twitter along with the caption, “Fellowship of the Raptors” which is a call out to the movie The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. A fan in the comment section asked Musk if he has watched Loki to which Musk replied, “Indeed, Loki is quite good.”

Indeed, Loki is quiet good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2021

His reply was liked by many. Fans became happy seeing that many liked the show. Many tagged ‘Loki’ as the best one of all the series aired by Marvel that also includes “Wanda-Vision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

LOKI is now available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in English and Hindi, as well as Disney+ Hotstar VIP in Hindi.

Spoiler Ahead!!

Loki was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but when the heroes travelled back in time to face Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, Loki managed to retrieve the Tesseract and elude capture. With his hallmark attributes of stubbornness and unpredictability, Loki, currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, is a must-see for fans of the God of Mischief.