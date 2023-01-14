Check Out The Contestants Who Are Out Of  Bigg Boss 16 House This Week

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are having fun in the house with their parents, and in the weekend episode, Bharti and Harsh entertained the audience and contestants. Bigg Boss 16 audience will witness triple elimination this week. Sreejita De was evicted from the house in yesterday’s episode. In tonight's episode, Abdu will walk out of the Bigg Boss 16 house. Colors TV released Abdu’s walkout promo, which made contestants and the audience emotional. We can see Shiv broke down into tiers with Abdu’s walk out. On the other hand, Sajid Khan will also walk out of the house this week. The reports say that Abdu and Sajid Khan will walk out of the show because of their commitments before entering the show.

So, Sreejita, Abdu, and Sajid Khan are the contestants who are out of the Bigg Boss 16 show in the 15th week. Well, the promo for Sajid Khan walking out of the show has yet to be released. Meanwhile, as per the reports, Salman Khan will not host the show from next weekend where Karan Johar is replaced. Let us wait and watch what Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning for us.