Check Out Bigg Boss Non Stop Contestants Current Positions

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT contestants are now on the right track and we can say that all the contestants have started their actual ‘game’.

Bigg Boss OTT Telugu is getting good viewership for the last two weeks thanks to the entertainment generated by the housemates' fights and arguments.



In the fifth week's elimination process, Tejaswi got an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Non-Stop house. However Tejaswi's elimination was unexpected by the audience, and her elimination might have affected the viewership. Tejaswi is a controversial contestant, and she is known to create chaos in the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT house over petty issues.

Now talking about the contestants' positions in the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT house, the contestants who were in the last positions have managed to perform well. Bindhu Madhavi is in the first position, and it seems like it’s a fixed position for her till the finale. Akhil and Aryana's positions dropped, and Shiva overtook Akhil's place. According to the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT live, the nomination process is going on.

Check Out the Bigg Boss Non-Stop contestants' positions here:

Bindhu Madhavi-1

Shiva- 2

Akhil-3

Ariyana- 4

Mahesh Vitta-5

Ajay Kathurvar- 6

Mumaith Khan- 6

Anil Rathod- 7

Hamida- 7

Ashu Reddy- 8



Natraj Master- 9

Sravanthi- 10

Mitra- 10