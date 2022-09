September 23, 2022

CHITTOOR: Affirming that Kuppam constituency has seen development after we took over the reins, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the pension amount would be hiked to Rs 2,750 from January onward. Speaking at the Cheyutha disbursement function held at Animiganipalle, near here on Friday, the Chief Minister said unlike the previous Chandrababu government, in our government all sections of people are experiencing the development which is tangibl