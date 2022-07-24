Check Out Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 Launch Date and Contestants

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 is all set to kick off on August 6th, 2022. The BBK makers are busy constructing the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house. Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is the mini show that will go live on Voot. No episode of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1 will be aired on Colors Kannada. Kannada Bigg Boss is the most watched and popular show, and Kichcha Sudeep's hosting has a special fan base. Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 is also hosted by Sudeep. BBK OTT season 1 will have a grand launch on August 6th at 7 pm on Voot.

As per the buzz, Bigg Boss Kannada makers are likely to welcome famous social media influencers and small screen celebrities to the house as contestants. The contestants who are predicted to enter Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 are Vinay Kumar, Naveen Krishna, Asha Bhatt, Ravi Srivastava, Tarun Chandra, Namratha Gowda, Dileep Raj, Prema, Bhumika Basavaraj, Rekha Vedavyas, Mimicry Gopi, and Chandan Sharma. The contestants are yet to be confirmed officially.