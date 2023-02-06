Check Out Bigg Boss 16 Trophy and Prize Money

There are a few more days left for Bigg Boss 16, and viewers are eager to know who will bag the trophy. Bigg Boss 16 contestants will interact with the audience in tonight’s episode. The contestants should give their speech to the audience for getting into the finale list. Well, contestants try their best to impress the audience, but it seems like viewers have clarity on whom they should cast their votes for. Bigg Boss says that depending on how the audience votes, one contestant who gets least votes will be evicted from the show in the finale week. Yes, Nimrit Kaur is the recent contestant to get an exit pass from the show.

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will be aired on February 11th and 12th at 6 p.m. Salman Khan will be back on the BB16 stage for grand finale. Salman took a break from hosting the show on the weekend due to his next movie schedule. Last weekend, Farah Khan and Karan Johar took over Salman Khan's hosting duties. Talking about the Bigg Boss 16 winner prize money and trophy. the reports say that, Bigg Boss 16 winner will bag Rs 50 lakh with trophy.

Check out the Bigg Boss 16 Trophy: