Check Out Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Who Entered the House

Bigg Boss 16 curtains are up and top celebrities are entering the glass house to entertain the audience. There are many speculations on social media platforms about the contestants and the new rules of Bigg Boss season 16. Bigg Boss has completed 15 seasons successfully and we hear that the makers are planning something unique for season 16. Going by the leaked image from Bigg Boss 16 house on social media, the makers have arranged different bedrooms, one of which is large and has a king-size bed. It is well known that the game in Hindi Bigg Boss will be based on the theme. So BB viewers are hoping to experience entertainment like never before in Bigg Boss 16 house.

Earlier, Color TV released the promos of the grand premiere and contestants' entries. The grand premiere shoot was wrapped up yesterday, and Salman Khan locked the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 16 glass house.

According to sources, the contestants who entered the Bigg Boss season 16 house are Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, and Abdu Rizik. These contestants will stay locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house for 105 days, unless they get eliminated before that.

However, we do not know whether the producers will extend the days or not; as it will depend on the show's TRP rating. Let us wait and watch to see if there are any changes in the contestants' list in tonight's episode.