Confrontations, arguments, fighting, tears, and eliminations are all part of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 reality show. Now the makers of the BBT6 Star Maa have started a session ‘Ask Bigg Boss’ for BBT6 viewers to pose questions to their housemates. There could be a possibility with host Akkineni Nagarjuna likely to ask a few select and interesting questions to the housemates during the weekend episode to spice up the action.

There is no official confirmation though and it is the first time that Bigg Boss makers have engaged viewers with such a concept of asking the housemates questions and we feel for sure that some of these questions might crop up during the weekend show.

With that hope in place check out some of the users' questions by BBT6 viewers who have a lot to ask and say about the participants, especially the eliminations part.

Check out some of the user's reactions:

Why should we watch bigboss ?

If any one knows the answer pls reply 🫠🫠 — movie_freaK (@united_tolly) November 2, 2022

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Viewers Want Geetu Eliminated This Week