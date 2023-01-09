Check BB16 Top and Bottom List Contestants in Week 14

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are keeping the audience engrossed in the show with their breakup stories and also fights over ration. Bigg Boss 16 makers planned a family week, which is way different from the previous seasons.

The contestants' parents who entered the BB16 house will stay in the house for a week in the house. It is interesting, right? Moreover, Farah Khan is in the Bigg Boss 16 house as Sajid Khan’s sister. Priyanka Chahar has increased her fan following because of her behavior in the house.

Meanwhile, Nimrit Kaur’s position has dropped to 8th rank from the top 5. MC Stan beats Shiv Thakare and stands 2nd.

Check out the contestants' ranking in week 14

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: 1

Mc Stan: 2

Shiv Thakare: 3

Sumbul Touqeer Khan: 4

Abdu Rozik: 5

Archana Gautam: 6

Tina Datta: 7

Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia: 8

Shalin Bhanot: 9

Soundarya Sharma: 10

Sreejita De: 11

Sajid Khan: 12