Check Amazon Prime Video Offer To Counter Netflix Streamfest

Dec 05, 2020, 17:55 IST
- Sakshi Post

Amazon Prime has a hilarious reply to Netflix Stream-Fest offer. Amazon prime earlier took to twitter telling their audience to rather opt for a full month free trail than going for just two days. 

“Why just chill for 2 Days? Start your 30-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video today. #30DaysOfPrime,” posted Amazon prime India on their twitter page. 

Take a look at the tweet below and do not forget to scroll through the replies in the comment section .

Although this does not mean that Amazon Prime is coming up with a new offer, this is just a reminder of the regular offer Amazon provides. 

