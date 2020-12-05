Check Amazon Prime Video Offer To Counter Netflix Streamfest
Amazon Prime has a hilarious reply to Netflix Stream-Fest offer. Amazon prime earlier took to twitter telling their audience to rather opt for a full month free trail than going for just two days.
“Why just chill for 2 Days? Start your 30-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video today. #30DaysOfPrime,” posted Amazon prime India on their twitter page.
Take a look at the tweet below and do not forget to scroll through the replies in the comment section .
Why just chill for 2 Days? Start your 30-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video today. #30DaysOfPrime
— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 5, 2020
Although this does not mean that Amazon Prime is coming up with a new offer, this is just a reminder of the regular offer Amazon provides.