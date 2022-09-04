Charmme Kaur Shocking Decision After Liger Losses at Box Office

Charmme Kaur announced that she is taking a break. She took to her Twitter and wrote, "Chill guys! Just taking a break from social media." Here is the tweet.

Chill guys!

Just taking a break

( from social media )@PuriConnects will bounce back 😊

Bigger and Better...

until then,

Live and let Live ❤️ — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) September 4, 2022

We all know that Liger was produced by Charmee Kaur along with Karan Johar but the movie turned out as a disaster. Liger is an Indian sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film was financed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Vijay Deverakonda acted in the lead role as an MMA fighter alongside Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson played an extended cameo. Vijay Deverakonda made his debut in Bollywood with the film, Liger.

Now the rumours are doing the rounds that Charmee Kaur has taken a decision to quit social media after Liger Losses at the box office. However, she gave clarity through Twitter.

