Prominent Novelist, writer, and motivational speaker Yandamuri Veerendranath and Tollywood lyricist Chandrabose were engaged in a literary spat on Social Media over a particular line from the lyrics of the title song from Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Waltair Veerayya.

Yendamuri is said to have made some moments about the usage of certain words which he felt were akin to abusing Lord Siva. Chandrabose has a strong hold on Telugu grammar and is one the few lyricists like Ananta Sriram to use exemplary words in his songs which are liked by the current generation as well.

Chandrabose in a strong counter regarding said that the lines of the song written by him are like that of an Oxymoron, and if the combination of two opposite words is explored deeply, the negativity is done away with and the depth of the phrase will be highlighted. This sort of interpretation is frequently used by lyricists, Chandrabose retorted. Not only that he also said that famous writer Satyanand called him personally and praised the song which he said should be studied like a literary piece.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya title song crossed 5 million views in 22 hours of its release on December 26th and is topping the YouTube charts.

