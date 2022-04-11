Chandoo Mondeti's Bloody Mary OTT Release Date Confirmed

Nikhil and Vishwak Sen unveils the trailer of aha's suspense thriller Bloody Mary, an original starring Nivetha Pethuraj Premiering April 15.

Tighten your seat belts - 100% Telugu OTT platform aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment, promises to take you on a roller coaster ride with Bloody Mary, an intense thriller headlined by Nivetha Pethuraj (who makes her Telugu OTT debut). Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the web original will premiere on aha on April 15. Karthikeya fame Nikhil and Mass ka das Vishwak sen released the film's gripping trailer in the presence of the team and media in Hyderabad today.

The trailer starts with an intriguing tale and voice over of Ajay. He talks about the concept of how a mask unveils the character of a person. There's an investigative cop who's trying to dig deep into a case. Mary also refers to an incident that’s never forgotten and how karma acts on it. The mystery deepens when Mary, Basha, and Raju run for their lives. And the tale gets spicy when CI Prabhakar encounters Shekar Babu. What's the common link to these incidents?

Nivetha Pethuraj is cast as Mary, an orphan who works as a nurse in a hospital. Rajkumar Kasireddy, Kireeti, Brahmaji, Ajay essay crucial roles in the crime suspense thriller. Bloody Mary is produced by People media factory, who delivered blockbuster Web series (kudi Yedamaithe) , and many theatrical films like (Goodachari, Oh Baby). TG Vishwa Prasad produced and Vivek Kuchibothla co-produced it. Several character posters of the film, right from its first look to the Motion poster left audiences intrigued about this mysterious puzzle.

Cinematographed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the film is edited by Viplav Nyshadam. Kala Bhairava music composition is associated with the project.

