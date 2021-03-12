Challenging Star Darshan Biggest Hits, D Boss Blockbusters Box Office Records

Challenging Star Darshan is a Sandalwood actor who enjoys a huge fan following. Starting off as a light boy, Darshan soon went on to become a lead actor and today is the most sought after and bankable star in the Kannada film industry. Thanks to his perseverance and dedication, Darshan has carved a niche for himself in the industry among the top stars. He's most famous among Kannada actors and commands a huge remuneration too. Darshan is also known as D Boss by his fans and has delivered several hits in his career. Darshan's choice of roles is always mass and family-centric, a reason why he has become a huge hit, and Darshan movies always cater to all sections of people.

Darshan's hugely awaited movie Roberrt directed by Tharun Sudhir hit theatres today. The film has received a good response from the audience and netizens on social media. Trade pundits say that Darshan's Roberrt will rake in substantial moolah at the box office. If you are wondering which other movies of Darshan did well at the Box office, here's the list of D Boss Blockbuster hits of all time and their box office collection

Majestic: This PN Sathya movie marked Darshan's debut in a lead role. The film also featured Jai Jagdish, Rekha, and Harish Roy in key roles. The film became a massive hit at the box office making Darshan a star overnight. By the way, the movie is named after the famous Bengaluru bus stand Majestic, a landmark in itself.

Kalasipalya: Another movie name inspired by another famous Bengaluru landmark. The movie helmed by Om Prakash Rao featured Rakshita, Avinash, and Raju Ananthaswamy. The film was a remake of the Tamil hit Dhool.

Kariya: Prem marked his directorial debut with this film starring Darshan and Abhinayasri in lead roles. The film ran Successfully for 675 days in Karnataka creating a record in itself.

Dasa: Ever since this movie, Darshan calls himself the dasa of fans meaning to say that he's always available at their service. Such is the love he showers on his fans. In fact, even Darshan's Twitter handle is dasadarshan. Another PN Sathya movie is a must-watch for every Darshan fan.

Ayya: A remake of the Tamil hit Saamy, this movie featuring Darshan and Rakshita Jodi again was directed by Om Prakash Rao and completed 100 days successful run.

Sarathi: The film created several records with 50 days in 93 centers and 100 days in 16 centers across Karnataka. The film was directed by Dibakar Thoogudeepa and featured Rangayana Raghu, Deepa Sannidhi, and Sharath Lohitashwa in key roles.

Sangoli Rayanna: Based on a historic figure in Karnataka history, the film created history in itself at the box office. The film starred Nikita Thukral, Shashi Kumar, and Jayaprada besides Darshan.

Yajamana: The film was a huge hit and most loved by the family audience. Directed by V Harikrishna and Pon Kumaran, the movie starred Rashmika as the female lead.