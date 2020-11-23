Chaitanya Akkineni Rings In Birthday in Maldives With Samantha: Tollywood Celebrities Wish Yuvasamrat

Nov 23, 2020, 11:47 IST
- Sakshi Post

Tollywood Yuvasamrat Chaitanya Akkineni turns a year older today. The actor, along with his actress wife Samantha in tow, flew down to Maldives for a holiday. Chaintanys is ringing in his birthday in the scenic locales of the island which has become a major celebrity hotspot in the recent days. Only the other day Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu went for their honeymoon there and the pictures have already created waves on internet. Before that, it was Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and his girlfriend Disha Patani who were holidaying in Maldives.

Samantha Akkineni posted a few pictures from their Maldives holiday. Have a look....

 Meanwhile, birthday wishes are pouring in for Nag Chaitanya Akkineni on Twitter. Tollywood celebrities, fans and PROs have greeting the Yuvasamrat on his special day. Here's a look at the tweets...

Advertisement
Back to Top