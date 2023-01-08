Censor Board Awards Clean 'U' certificate to 'Kalyanam Kamaneeyam'

Young hero Santosh Shoban's new film is 'Kalyanam Kamaneeyam'. Kollywood actress Priya Bhavani Shankar is its heroine. UV Concepts is producing the movie. An engaging and content-driven film dealing with marriage and associated issues, the film is directed by debutant Anil Kumar Aalla. The film will be released in theatres on January 14, 2023.

The Censor Board has awarded a clean 'U' certificate to the film. The project has burnished its credentials as a perfect family watch this festival season.

This Sankranthi, 'Kalyanam Kamaneeyam' is coming out as a pleasantly fresh small movie amid three big movies: 'Veera Simha Reddy', 'Waltair Veerayya', and 'Vaarasudu'. The film's motion poster and two songs (read 'O Manasa' and 'Ho Egire') have already been a hit. This is a content-oriented entertainer that is meant for the family audience. The audience are expected to receive it on a strong note. The makers have made it for the family audience.

Music Director: Shravan Bharadwaj