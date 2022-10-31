Celebrity Events Postponed Due to Halloween Stampede

The tragic incident in Itaewon has stalled many releases, comebacks and events by South Korean celebrities, as the nation announced National Mourning Day in memory of those victims who lost their lives in the stampede.

Check out the list of events cancelled on 30 and 31st October.

Woollim Entertainment announced that the album release and showcase for DRIPPIN’s upcoming full-length album “Villain: The End” originally scheduled for November 1 will be postponed.

IRRIS similarly announced that they will be postponing the release of their new single “Stay W!th Me,” which was scheduled to be release on October 31.

BRANDNEW MUSIC cancelled YOUNITE’s comeback showcase for the group’s third mini album “YOUNI-ON” originally scheduled for October 31 at 4 p.m. KST.

ICHILLIN’ has postponed the release of their third digital single “Draw (MY TIME).”

Apink’s Jung Eun Ji will postpone the release of her upcoming remake album “log” originally scheduled for November 2.

Yong Junhyung will also be delaying the release of his EP “LONER,” which was scheduled to be released later today.

JYP Entertainment further announced the postponement of Xdinary Heroes’ second mini album “Overload,” which was initially scheduled to be released on November 4.

YG Entertainment shared a brief statement stating, “We have decided to temporarily postpone the promotion schedule and content release dates for our artists. We will further make a notice on the detailed schedules.”

Kim Jaejoong cancelled his concert in Japan. A representative of his agency C-JeS shared, “Two hours ahead of the concert, we cancelled Kim Jaejoong’s Nagoya concert following the artist’s request.”

Newly released films “Remember” and “Confession” cancelled the appearance of cast members and directors at theatres to greet audiences. Initially, Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Sung Min, and director Lee Il Hyung were scheduled to participate in the event for “Remember,” while So Ji Sub, Kim Yoon Jin, Nana, and director Yoon Jong Sik were scheduled to participate in “Confession.” Ma Dong Seok‘s upcoming film “Men of Plastic” also cancelled its press conference.

Crush postponed the ticket opening ahead of his first solo concert in three years.

Twice cancelled its 7th-anniversary fan meet event in light of the recent tragedy.

MBC cancelled its dramas and variety shows out of respect for the national mourning period.MBC also cancelled the press conference for the '2022 World Cup' broadcast.

(Source: Soompi)

