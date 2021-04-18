Celebrities Wish Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Runner Up Syed Sohel On His Birthday

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 contestant Syed Sohel Ryan is celebrating his birthday on 18th April amidst the company of his friends and family members. Bigg Boss contestants Ariyana Glory, Akhil Sarthak and Monal Gajjar expressed their birthday wishes to Sohel through video messages.

Ariyana Glory said it is a very special birthday to Sohel as he gained many hearts through the Bigg Boss reality show and wished him a happy birthday.

Akhil and Monal shared a video and poured birthday wishes to him. It is known that Akhil celebrated Sohel birthday.

Besides them, other Bigg Boss Telugu contestants Lasya Manjunath, Ali Reza, hero Sundeep Kishan, RJ Kajal and RJChaitu wished him a very happy birthday on social media.

Syed Sohel grabbed the attention of everyone with his attitude and gaming strategy in the Bigg Boss show.

