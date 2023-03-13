Celebrities Who Rejected Lock Upp Season 2

Lock Upp Season 2 has been announced, and there are many speculations happening on social media platforms about the contestants, the start date, and others. Kangana’s Lock Upp Season 1 has broken TRP records and gained huge popularity. Kangana stunned the audience with her hosting skills. Lock Upp is Kangana’s first reality show as a host. They way she schooled contestants and corrected them earned her a special fan base. After Bigg Boss 16 wrap up, a section of news websites said that Lock Upp makers are planning to premium Lock Upp season 2 in mid March or April first week. The reports say that Lock Upp makers are busy finalizing the contestants. We can say that Lock Upp contestants should have a controversial life.

According to the rumours, the contestants who rejected Lock Upp offers are Divya Agarwal, Urfi Javed, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar, Karan Patel, and Nimrit Kaur. Divya Agarwal took to her social media platform and denied all the speculation that she is participating in Lock Upp. Urfi made it clear that she was not entering the Lock Upp Show when the paparazzi asked.