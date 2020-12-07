Celebrities Reaction To Rahul Vaidya Quitting Bigg Boss 14

Dec 07, 2020, 12:19 IST
- Sakshi Post

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, the fans were left in shock after seeing Rahul Vaidya storm out of the house. He was considered as one of the strongest players of this season and him quitting the show willingly, came as a complete surprise.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode Rahul shared his feelings with show’s host Salman Khan. He said he was feeling homesick and since he hasn’t been able to make a strong bond with any of the fellow contestants, he cannot feel connected. Upon being given the choice to leave the show, he immediately accepted it.

Many celebrities reacted to this on their Twitter handle. Ex Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan was shocked and asked why Rahul walked out? Take a look at some of the reactions below. 

