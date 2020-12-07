Celebrities Reaction To Rahul Vaidya Quitting Bigg Boss 14

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, the fans were left in shock after seeing Rahul Vaidya storm out of the house. He was considered as one of the strongest players of this season and him quitting the show willingly, came as a complete surprise.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode Rahul shared his feelings with show’s host Salman Khan. He said he was feeling homesick and since he hasn’t been able to make a strong bond with any of the fellow contestants, he cannot feel connected. Upon being given the choice to leave the show, he immediately accepted it.

Many celebrities reacted to this on their Twitter handle. Ex Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan was shocked and asked why Rahul walked out? Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Yaat ye ajeeb scene hai .. why is no one stopping him .. na toh #SalmanKhan sir , na hi baki contestants.. hum logo ne bhi bohot baar bola hai nikalne ko lekin @BiggBoss ne kabhi aise jaane nahi dia.. toh #RahulVaidya kyu ... #biggboss14 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) December 6, 2020

Never happened in the history of #BiggBoss contestants are walking out of the show that too stronger ones, I can imagine what mental trauma they would have gone through to take such a drastic step! Dear @rahulvaidya23 tumne bhi trophy plate meh sajaa ke de di #bb14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 6, 2020

What ?? Why did he walk out ???? https://t.co/gFukAXGrCx — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 6, 2020

Very sad eviction...dissappointed. #RV you were strong enough to be in top 2 but this is sad..sad sad sad. #BB14 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @rahulvaidya23 not done bro.. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 6, 2020