Tollywood celebrities and politicians took to social media to convey condolences over the demise of veteran actor Chalapathi Rao (78) who passed away on Saturday night in his residence due to a cardiac arrest. He is said to have acted in over 1,200 films portraying various roles including villain, comic, and character roles in a career spanning over five decades. A staunch aide of late NT Rama Rao the actor had endeared himself to the Telugu film industry actors and technicians alike and was fondly called 'Babai' by them.

Chalapathi Rao acted in several Telugu movies as a supporting actor and villain in the films of NT Rama Rao, Krishna, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh, and Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Manchu Vishnu, and the younger generation of actors as well.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister and former actress RK Roja said that Chalapathi Rao was a very positive person and his demise was hige loss to the film industry.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram message.

Chalapathi Rao babai is very dear to me as a person and to my family as well. His sudden demise has come as an absolute shocker for our whole family. Words cannot explain this loss. May his family be blessed with the strength to go through this pain. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) December 25, 2022

Jana Sena party Chief and actor Pawan Kalyan also tweeted his condolence message.

Sad to know that talented veteran actor and one of the nicest human beings, Chalapathi Rao garu is no more.. He always kept the people around him happy with his jovial nature.. Strength to his family tweeted director Sreenu Vaitla.

Megastar Chiranjeevi who acted in several movies with Chalapathi Raotweeted his condolences.

విలక్షణమైన నటుడు,తనదైన శైలి తో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకుల అభిమానాన్ని చూరగొన్న శ్రీ చలపతి రావు గారి అకాల మరణ వార్త నన్ను కలచివేసింది.ఎన్నో చిత్రాల్లో ఆయన తో నేను కలిసి నటించడం జరిగింది. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని కోరుకుంటూ, రవి బాబు కి, ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికీ నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 25, 2022

The actor went to the residence of the late actor and paid tributes to the actor and offered condolences to his son Ravi Babu and other family members.

Deeply saddened by the demise of the most loved human being and actor & the Babai of Tollywood “Chalapathi Rao” garu My heart felt condolences to the family & friends- Kona Venkat- producer.

Actor & Leader #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu expressed his grief on the sudden demise of Veteran actor #ChalapathiRao garu & deepest sympathies to family members at this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/a1HE1TkWZr — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 25, 2022

" Sri. Chalapathi rao garu was a tall figure, on and off the screen. He was always wise and outspoken. His passing away is painful. I pray for his families strength," tweeted actor Manchu Vishnu. His brother Manchu Manoj also tweeted his condolences.

The veteran actor has one son Ravi Babu who is an actor, director, and producer, and two daughters. The cremation will take place at Mahaprasthanam in Jubillee hills on Wednesday morning as his daughters who live in the US of A have to come to India.

Ravi Babu told the media that his father died peacefully at his residence after having his meal.

