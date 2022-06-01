Celebrities Heartbroken, Shocked Over KK's Death, Offer Condolences on Twitter

The sudden death of famous singer Krishnakumar Kunnath shocked everyone. KK was an Indian playback singer and he recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, and Gujarati languages. He started his career by singing for advertisements, and jingles and made his film debut with an A.R. Rahman soundtrack. In 1999, he launched his debut album titled Pal. Later he crooned many songs. KK died yesterday after he collapsed at a hotel where he was staying hours after his last concert.

Condolences poured in from fans and colleagues as news about singer KK surfaced.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

A loss for every musician & music lover!

Heartfelt condolences.🙏🏻#KK pic.twitter.com/V58sg6G5oG — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) May 31, 2022

Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs. Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family & fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/7Es5qklcHc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2022

Thank You For Making Our Childhood❤️. #kk — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) May 31, 2022

It shocking beyond words .. to every music lover like me. GOD what's happening .

Life is so unpredictable.

Om Shanti 🙏#KK pic.twitter.com/6McHkpcgm5 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) May 31, 2022

With a singer like #KK, it slowly dawns on you that his songs (Tamil, in my case) were such milestones in your growing up. The evocativeness of Uyirin Uyire. The innocence of Kadhal Valarthen. The grief of Ninaithu Ninaithu. The cheer of Love Pannu. I have spent days on them. — Sudhir Srinivasan (@sudhirsrinivasn) May 31, 2022

Imagine somebody’s last performance being “Pal… yaad aayenge yeh pal.” Maybe this is why the word ‘poignant’ exists #KK pic.twitter.com/oYggHPZXV7 — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) May 31, 2022

Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true.

The voice of love has gone.

This is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/EiAp12v5s3 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 31, 2022

Also Read: Singer KK Songs On Friendship and Love