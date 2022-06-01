Celebrities Heartbroken, Shocked Over KK's Death, Offer Condolences on Twitter

Jun 01, 2022, 10:11 IST
- Sakshi Post

The sudden death of famous singer Krishnakumar Kunnath shocked everyone. KK was an Indian playback singer and he recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, and Gujarati languages. He started his career by singing for advertisements, and jingles and made his film debut with an A.R. Rahman soundtrack. In 1999, he launched his debut album titled Pal. Later he crooned many songs. KK died yesterday after he collapsed at a hotel where he was staying hours after his last concert.

Condolences poured in from fans and colleagues as news about singer KK surfaced.

