Celebrities Congratulate RRR Team

It is a proud moment for the Indian film industry as SS Rajamouli’s RRR officially got nominated for an Oscar in 2023. Naatu Naatu song music composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose received the Oscar award for best original song. Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed live on Oscar stage. Everyone, from politicians to celebrities, wished Team RRR luck in winning the Oscar.

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and tweeted, "Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars.

India is elated and proud. #Oscars https://t.co/cANG5wHROt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

And there you go... NAATU NAATU!! Crossing all boundaries!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist and the entire team of #RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars!! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema 👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 13, 2023

I join a Billion Indians in celebrating the Honour for #NaatuNaatu and #RRR 🎉



Kudos to @mmkeeravaani Garu and @boselyricist Garu on making History ❤️👏



The man of the moment, brilliant storyteller who has made India proud @ssrajamouli Garu 🎉



Both my brothers, the superstars… https://t.co/TxKRZ8Dq1q pic.twitter.com/2IRfgPltYo — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 13, 2023

Congratulations to entire India🇮🇳a movie about suppression, torture, killing, colonisation of Indians based on racial grounds gets appreciated on a world platform, number of Indians died just during one Bengal famine were way more than Jews died during holocaust. Thank team RRR🙏 https://t.co/J0L2RFuicH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 13, 2023

As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for their #Oscar wins. It’s a proud 🇮🇳 moment 🎈 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 13, 2023