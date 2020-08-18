HYDERABAD: Here is another big announcement from Tollywood 'Rebel Star' Prabhas. The 'Baahubali' hero will be next seen in and as 'Adipurush'. Prabhas took to his Instagram and shared the post. The poster looked intense. The movie is directed by OM Raut and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar. The flick is touted to be an epic 3D action drama - 'Adipurush' which is all about celebrating victory of good over evil. The movie is going to be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual.

Tollywood Rebel Star 'Prabhas' posted a video on his Instagram account on Monday in which one could see the 'Baahubali' hero interacting with Bollywood filmmaker 'Om Raut' through a video conference. In the video, Om Raut asked Prabhas if he is ready for tomorrow, to which Prabhas replied, "All excited, finger crossed." Om signed off the video saying, "Let's do it." Here is the video.

The handsome hunk of Tollywood, Prabhas is one of the most talented stars in the South Indian film industry. He became a sensation post the release of Baahubali. The magnum opus Baahubali has garnered him tremendous popularity across the world.

On the professional front, the 'Darling' hero was last seen in the movie, 'Saaho' but it didn't do well at the box office. Currently, he is working on Radhe Shyam and he has also signed a project with the 'Mahanati' director, Nag Ashwin.

Om Raut directed the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which was co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar. Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol acted in the lead roles and the film turned out as a blockbuster.