Celebrate World Television Day With These Emotionally Rich Zee Theatre Teleplays

The UN-designated World Television Day has been celebrated on November 21 since December 1996 as a tribute to a powerful, informative and entertaining medium. Join the celebrations commemorating this day with Zee Theatre's sumptuous spread of teleplays that will engage, entertain and enlighten you.



An overview:

Priyambara's 'Barish Ke Akshar'

The teleplay penned by Priyambara begins when Shekhar saves a suicidal stranger Sarasvati and gives her shelter at his home on a rainy night. The two begin to find solace in each other but soon enough Saraswati's past comes back to haunt her. Shekhar too begins to transform into a selfish, egoistic person and Saraswati once again finds herself at the crossroads. Will she be able to rediscover herself and break out of this stifling emotional trap?

The play is directed by Vikas Bahari and stars Amit Baisoya, Rupali Rahul, Namrata Kapoor and NK Pant.

Ranbir Singh's 'Hai Mera Dil'

This adaptation of Norman Barasch and Carroll Moore's Broadway comedy 'Send Me No Flowers' is about a hypochondriac husband who is convinced that he is going to die soon of a heart ailment and decides to find the perfect partner for his wife without letting her know. Things however spiral out of his control when his wife eventually starts accusing him of infidelity. This long-running play originally directed by late theatre stalwart Dinesh Thakur is helmed by Preeta Mathur Thakur. It stars Preeta Mathur herself, Aman Gupta, Atul Mathur, Shankar Iyer, Gunjan Sinha, Saurabh Chauhan, Jai Prakash Jha and Payal Jaiswal.

Jaywant Dalvi's 'Chanda Ha Tu'

This poignant play outlines the struggles that parents of physically challenged children face every single day. It is also a moving depiction of their resilience and unflinching love. The protagonists of the story are Mr and Mrs Shukla who juggle work and share the responsibility of caring for their differently-abled son Bachu. Despite facing mental health challenges and financial worries, how they navigate the difficulties of their life and still manage to do their best is what makes this teleplay so heartwarming. The filming director is the late Nishikant Kamat and the plays stars Smita Bansal, Manav Gohil, Sanjay Batra, Prasad Barve and Atul Parchure.

Jaywant Dalvi's 'Sandhya Chhaya'



Marathi playwright Jaywant Dalvi's 'Sandhya Chhaya' was first published in 1973 and since then has acquired a cult status as a modern classic about the loneliness of old age. The story sheds light on a common phenomenon during the 70s when young Indians left their parental homes to find opportunities elsewhere during and after the emergency. The play delineates the plight of the old parents who were left alone to cope with the prolonged absence of their children. The protagonists live in eternal hope that their two sons will come soon to live with them and try to console each other somehow. The play stars Uttara Baokar, Deepak Qazir and Vinnay Vishwa. It has been directed by Ishan Trivedi.