Celebrate Pride Month By Listening To These LGBTQIA+ Titles on Audible!

Happy Pride Month! Listen to this special selection of heartwarming podcasts and stories from and about LGBTQIA+ community – only on Audible.

1. Be a Triangle

Written &Narrated by: Lilly Singh

Have you ever wondered the point of all those school maths lessons about triangles? YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh has finally discovered the answer: triangles are the perfect model for building your self-esteem and getting to know your values. With her incomparable sense of humour and fun, Lilly explains how she has put the ethos of the triangle to work in her own life and shows how you can do the same. Complete with inspiring ideas, this book is like a best friend cheering you on as you find your purpose and get to know yourself.

2. Mine and Yours, Season 2

Written by: Mishkka Singh Shekhawat, Mantra; Narrated by: Nakuul Mehta, Sayani Gupta, KubbraSait

Starring Nakuul Mehta as Jaiveer, Sayani Gupta as Priya and KubbraSait as Rashi, this Audible Original series is a modern love triangle that explores topics like sexuality, soulmates and finding true love. Rashi was Priya's first and only relationship with another woman, and they shared a deep bond that she feels even now. Jai and Rashi love Priya deeply, and this sudden love triangle sparks newfound jealousy. Each are set on winning a competitive race for Priya's heart, while Priya must navigate the complications of sexuality, soulmates and what she wants in her love life.

3. Naturally Tan

Written & Narrated by: Tan France

In this heartfelt, funny, touching memoir, Tan France, an Emmy award-winning star, tells his origin story for the first time. With his trademark wit, humour and radical compassion, Tan reveals what it was like to grow up gay in a traditional South Asian family as one of the few people of colour in South Yorkshire. He illuminates his winding journey of coming of age, finding his voice (and style!) and happily marrying the love of his life - a Mormon cowboy from Salt Lake City. In Tan's own words, this audiobook is meant to spread joy, personal acceptance, and understanding.

4. Seriously… I'm Kidding

Written and Narrated By: Ellen DeGeneres

Seriously... I'm Kidding is a lively, hilarious, and often sweetly poignant look at the life of the much-loved entertainer as she opens up about her personal life, her talk show, and more. With the winning, upbeat candour that has made her show one of the most popular and honoured daytime shows on the air, beloved talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres shares her views on life, love, and American Idol.

5. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

Written &Narrated by: Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley, Jai Rodriguez

Imagine this: Five eminently stylish and hilariously witty gay men (authoritative experts in food and wine, grooming, decorating, fashion, and culture) invade your life, assess your strengths and weaknesses, and make you better dressed, better groomed, better mannered, and a better cook, living in a better home. This is what Queer Eye for the Straight Guy does each week on one of the hottest TV shows in memory, as the Fab 5, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley, and Jai Rodriguez, turn an everyman frog into an every-girl's-dream prince. Packed with bonus materials, this audiobook brings the Fab 5 up close and personal, with quotes from the show, hip tips, and candid interviews with the guys.

6. AzaadAwaaz

Written &Narrated by: Filmmaker Mozez Singh

This 10-episode series from Audible is a mix of powerful interviews wherein Mozez and his guests celebrate life's most important pursuit: the freedom to be and love who you are. Hear the dreams, hopes, triumphs, struggles and joy of India's LGBTQIA+ community and its allies in this engaging series.