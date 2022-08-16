Jr NTR or Tarak, is one of the highest paid actors in Telugu cinema. He has won the Nandi Awards among many other accolades. The star has also been featured in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. He amazed the audiences of not just Southern but Northern India too with his stint in SS Rajamouli's RRR and we love the man who belongs to the ‘Filmy’ Royal family. Renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji made a shocking prediction about the star’s future and if all goes well, we may have a star in the real world too! Read to know what he predicted for our readers exclusively.

“Junior NTR is undoubtedly a superstar. He has a big family name attached to him and he himself has lived up to that fame. Even in the future, he will do great movies. There is no doubt about his career. He will choose the right script most of the time. He will get into politics. Not now but eventually in probably a decade's time. After 12 years there are more chances of him joining the political world and to add to that, as per his horoscope, it will be very strong. His horoscope is like his grandfather's horoscope,” said Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who has rightly predicted the future of many celebs in the past.

“The only problem is his Rahu and Ketu which indicates that he might have health issues and he may even suffer from depression. However, there is a silver lining that everything will be alright as time passes. He should take care of his overall well-being. A big position is waiting for him if we speak politically,” he added.

