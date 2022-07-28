Catch Icon Star Allu Arjun New Look In Ad Shot By Harish Shankar

Icon Star Allu Arjun rocking a simple look in an ad shot by Harish Shankar | After the box office explosion Pushpa - The Rise, Icon Star Allu Arjun is busy completing his brand endorsements as well as raising expectations about the upcoming sequel.

Allu Arjun's dexterity never ceases to fascinate people, earning him the title of Icon Star. He also amuses the audience with his stylish execution in many commercials.

The stylish star was seen shooting for a commercial in Hyderabad, helmed by ace movie director Harish Shankar. Allu Arjun, also known as the Icon Star, arrived at the shoot wearing cool and trendy outfits.

First, the 'Pushpa' actor arrived at the location dressed casually in a simple shirt. He was also spotted conversing with director Harish Shankar. A snippet of him entering the ad shoot settings rocking a simple look with an untrimmed beard is making the rounds on social media.

DOP Sudeep Chatterjee is revving up the camera for this Astral Pipes ad shoot. The actor has a busy week ahead of him, with several brand endorsements planned up. With each ad shoot, he reinvents and pushes it further.

A peek at the pictures of the star from the sets reveals that he was ready to cause a stir with his cool looks. The actor is now on a constant spree of signing brands. With his simple demeanor, he is making waves on social media. Bunny's huge social media fan base loved and commented on the photographs and shoot video glimpse.

