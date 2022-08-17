Nikhil Siddartha’s Karthikeya 2 movie is breaking box office records not just in Telugu, but also in the North sector where the Hindi dubbed version of Karthikeya 2 has also seen a record collection on the occasion of Independence Day.

The makers of the film unveiled the trailer and the release date in the holy city of Vrindavan at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) headquarters there. Nikhil had announced the same on Instagram that ISKCON had invited the unit to come and visit their facilities in a video clip.

Also Read: Karthikeya 2 Team Gets Special Invitation!

After seeing the teaser, Radharam Das was said to be impressed and spoke with the team. In fact, this is the first in the entire Indian film industry for a movie team to be invited by ISKCON and promote a Telugu film.

Karthikeya 2 is an adventure thriller film and apparently based on the ideology of Lord Sri Krishna. In the movie hero, Nikhil goes to the ancient epic city with his mother and gets embroiled in the events happening around Dwaraka. Along with an archeological researcher's granddaughter Mugdha (Anupama Parameswaran), Nikhil solves the murder mystery.

Now in another honour for Nikhil and the Karthikeya 2 team the Calgary chapter of ISKCON in Alberta city, Canada has sent a letter of recommendation congratulating and thanking the movie makers for making and glorifying a movie about Lord Krishna. They wished them all success for the movie and their future projects, they wrote in the commendation letter.

ISKCON Calgary Letter of Recommendation To Karthikeya 2 Team

It certainly is a proud moment for the makers of Karthikeya 2 who had waited for almost a year and a half for the film’s release, which was on August 13, 2022, and highly appreciated by film critics and the audience.

Karthikeya 2 is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti and is a sequel to the film Karthikeya made in 2014. It stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher in the main roles and is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory.

Also Read: Karthikeya 2 Review, Rating: This Nikhil Movie is A Must Watch