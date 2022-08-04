Can BTS Band Members Who Join Military Service Still Sing at Concerts?

World-famous Korean Pop boy band BTS announced a hiatus sometime back. As of now, no one knows the real reason behind their decision. However, the Bangtan Boys stated that they would like to pursue their careers individually.

But fans suspect that the real reason behind their breakup is their mandatory military service. Does this mean BTS members will get permission to perform while doing military service?

The answer is a big yes. K-pop boy band BTS might still be able to perform overseas while serving in the military, South Korea's defence minister said on Monday.

With the K-pop fans requesting the Korean government to reduce military service and also allow the Korean pop band to perform during their service, the government has accepted it.

The actual amendment came in time allowing the K-Pop idols to serve the country even after 30, which is way above the normal 18-28 years.

Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup, speaking at the parliamentary session, said that by allowing BTS to continue performing, the military could serve national interests without affecting the already shrinking pool of personnel resources due to low birth rates.

"Even if they join the military, there would be a way to give them a chance to practise and perform together if there are scheduled concerts abroad," Lee said.

"As many people highly value (artists serving) in the military, that may help boost their popularity even more."

The seven-member band announced a hiatus in June from group musical activities to pursue solo projects, pleading exhaustion.

Also Read: Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Prabhas Features in Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem Video