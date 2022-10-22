Can Anchor Anasuya's Sister Vaishnavi Replace Her In TV Industry

Anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj is a known face in the Telugu Television industry. The anchor is known to have changed the way anchors used to conduct themselves earlier and host anchor shows. She can be credited with redefining the way an anchor should look and has brought in large doses of glamour and chutzpah to an otherwise mundane role of an anchor with her outfits and bubbly way of talking. There are some fans who watch her shows only to have a glimpse of the anchor and her designer outfits which flaunts with aplomb despite being a mother of two.

The anchor-turned-actress also forayed into movies and received recognition for her several offbeat roles in Tollywood she portrayed in movies like Rangasthalam and Pushpa to name a few.

Now the rumours in the industry are that she is slowly moving away from television and is said to be concentrating mainly on film roles that are coming her way. Her friend and anchor Rashmi Gautam becoming the only visible anchor in a popular comedy showJabardasth, that she hosts adds to the speculation that she might be quitting TV.

Apart from other rumours floating in Tollywood media, is that she plans to introduce her younger sister Vaishnavi to the TV industry as an anchor. The lady who may not be an exact replica of her sister who is quite tall and despite being a mother of two can look extremely glamorous, Vaishnavi also looks pretty.

Currently, Vaishnavi will be anchoring a show in Zee Telugu. Anasuya’s fans are of the belief that if Vaishnavi impresses, there are chances of her getting an opportunity to host the comedy show that Anansuya anchors. We have to wait and see how Vaishnavi hosts the show and if she can impress the audience like her famous sister Anasuya and fit into her shoes!

