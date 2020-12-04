A Call To Spy Trailer Out Ahead of Amazon Prime Video Release

After taking the world by storm with the engrossing and propulsive spy drama, Radhika Apte, Stana Katic and Sarah Megan Thomas starrer A Call To Spy, is all set to leave Indian audiences thrilled as it releases on Amazon Prime Video on December 11. Inspired by true events, the film aims to bring the historically lesser-known story of the war heroes from WWII to the forefront, who’ve left behind an unmistakable legacy. The trailer sees the three women in action, training for a covert operation that helped undermine the Nazi regime in France. Along with the trailer, the service also shared a unique key art that highlights the ordinary women who became extraordinary heroes in history.

The unmissable debut of the versatile actor in international cinema, Radhika Apte, as Noor Inayat Khan, will be one to look forward to. Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher and written, produced and starring Sarah Megan Thomas, the film also features Linus Roache, Rossif Sutherland and Samuel Roukin in pivotal roles.

Trailer Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=iOLrvPhgdE0

Synopsis:

In the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency –“SOE” – to recruit and train women as spies. The spies, referred to by The Irish Times as “Churchill’s wonder women,” had a daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance. SOE’s “Spymistress,” Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) recruits two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall (Thomas), an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan (played by Radhika Apte), a Muslim pacifist. Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legacy in their wake. Inspired by true stories, this original screenplay draws on various “spy files”, and as well as interviews with living relatives and friends.