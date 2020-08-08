Trivikram Srinivas is a well-known writer-director from Telugu Film Industry and he doesn't really collaborate with other writers that often to write. He has his own set of assistants but none of them are credited as full-time writers, suggesting that he does his own writing.

Well, the recent buzz says that the popular wizard of words is listening to scripts from new writers constantly and he is trying to figure out a perfect one among them to either produce or recommend it to his close friends at Haarika & Hassine Creations, Sithara Entertainments.

Both of the production houses belong to same family that adores the writer as their own and right from Julayi, except for Attharintiki Daredi, Trivikram has been doing movies for Haarika & Hassine Creations, only.

After their recent film, Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo became a huge blockbuster, the producers have asked Trivikram to listen to some new scripts from young writers to guide them produce web-series and films, say one source.

Another source claims that he could be looking to collaborate with these writers for his films after the one with Jr. NTR. Few say that there is a chance that the director is lining these up for his friend and actor-turned-politician, Pawan Kalyan to launch his production house Pawan Kalyan Creative Works, on full throttle with web content and films.

We don't the exact reason for him to do it but the writer-director is definitely welcoming some young writers to narrate him stories, say multiple sources.