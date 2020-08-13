HYDERABAD: The buzz in Tollywood trade circles state the fear that producers are having to live with due to the prevailing circumstances. The already uncertain and volatile business has gone into deeper levels of uncertainty, which is scaring the hell out of them.

People who have films ready for release are unable to sleep at all with the financial issues they are having to face. Hence, most of them are looking for OTT platforms to save them from losing everything.

They need a start to follow the suite and crack the deals. According to latest buzz, Dil Raju took the first big step by cracking deal with a major OTT platform for his "V" film digital release.

Natural Star Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari are cast in the movie. It is 25th film of Nani and he is playing a negative role in the thriller, directed by Indraganti Mohankrishna. Film team wanted a wide theater release and they waited from March for situation to get back to normalcy.

As that seem to be the case, they have decided on going for an OTT release. The deal fetched the producer a profit of upto Rs. 6 crores, according to the buzz. Budget of the movie is above Rs. 25 crores and the deal fetched them above Rs. 31 crores, say sources.

The numbers could be wrong or tomorrow the producer might change his decision to release the movie on OTT platforms. But the prevailing buzz about the film release is that it will soon have a digital premiere and immediately, S