Buzz: Prashant Neel Ropes In KGF Actress For Item Song In Prabhas's Salaar

KGF Director Prashanth Neel has joined hands with Darling Prabhas for his next film titled Salaar. The Pan India movie is touted to be an action entertainer. While Shruthi Haasan is playing the role of the heroine, Hombale films are bankrolling the movie on a huge budget.

Prashanth Neel garnered a huge craze in the country through his movie KGF Chapter 1 and Prabhas became a pan-India star with his previous high-budget movies like Baahubali and Saaho. With this, the movie 'Salaar', which is now being produced in the combination of the two, has created huge expectations among fans, the audience as well as the industry.

Director Prashanth Neel is looking at a huge cast in the movie. It is learnt that he has already hired some KGF technicians to work on Salaar. The latest buzz is that KGF heroine 'Srinidhi Shetty' is being roped in for a special song in the movie. Though there is no official announcement from the team, the expectations among Prabhas fans have doubled.

Prabhas has been very busy with continuous films like Radhe Shyam which will hit the screens this year, followed by Salaar. After that, Adipurush too has set high expectations among fans of the Telugu Rebel Star who can't contain their excitement.

The Makers of Salaar have already announced that the film is going to be released on April 14, 2022. Fans are waiting for an official announcement from the team about the special song starring the KGF actress.

Also Read: Prabhas Not The First Choice For Prashanth Neel's Salaar?