Buzz: No Offers For Abhijit Even After Bigg Boss 4 Win?

BiggBoss is a popular reality show in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, TamilNadu, Kerala and other states. Many of the contestants participate in Biggboss to get fame and to achieve big in their acting careers. But is the show's popularity really helping the contestants? Bigg Boss season 5 Telugu is going to start in three months. Let’s check how much the Boss Boss 4 season has helped its contestants.

Bigg Boss 4 contestants Akhil Sarthak, Sohail, Avinash, Divi, and Monal Gajjar have benefited from the show and signed for new projects in films, TV shows, and web series.

Monal Gajjar is mesmerizing the audience with her acting skills. She signed for a TV show Dance Plus on Maa Tv as a Judge and is getting big money for Special songs as well.

However, the title winner Abhijit has gained huge craze from the TV audience and public. Even the filmmakers are showing interest in roping him for their new films But, not a single project has started.

According to the reports, Abhijit rejected the second lead and special characters and said he was interested to do lead roles. He is also not taking up any web series. This shows that Abhijit is frustrated for not gaining anything from the show.