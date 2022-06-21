Buzz: Meet The New Woman in Naga Chaitanya's Life

Tollywood actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their divorce in October last year. Now, the Buzz on social media is that Chay is dating Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

As per reports doing the rounds on social media, Naga Chaitanya has been seeing Sobhita Dhulipala of Made In Heaven fame.

While the actors have not reacted to the news yet, a quote given to a leading entertainment site said, "Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other's company as they spent time at the actor's new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car."

The report also claims that Naga Chaitanya has been frequently spotted at the same place where the actress stayed during the promotions of her recently released film 'Major'.

The actress also celebrated her 30th birthday in Hyderabad on May 31 and Chaitanya is said to have attended the bash along with his other friends.

Disclaimer: This gossip is based on the reports doing the rounds on social media and could be speculative. There's no official confirmation yet.

Also Read: Know About Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Expensive Luxury Car Collection