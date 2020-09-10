Kamal Hassan announced that he has no plans to continue acting in films post his current projects. He said that politics is a full time job and he would love to concentrate on them more, going forward.

He started acting in Shankar's Indian-2 in 2019. The movie shoot have been completed by now but a huge accident on set at ECR studios, Chennai and then Covid-19 pandemic have pushed the film shooting till date.

We hear that the actor will start shooting for the film from November. He already started shooting for Bigg Boss 4 Tamil version. Along with Indian-2, he could continue production of his film with AR Rahman as the composer.

The movie will be sequel to his classic, Thevar Magan, say reports. He will produce, direct and act in this film. After completing it, he will start another movie with AR Murugadoss before the Tamil Nadu elections in 2021, suggest new reports.

A.R. Murugadoss and Thalapathy Vijay had to come together for their fourth film, Thuppakki 2. But according to the latest reports, he might start this film after his film with Kamal Hassan, which will be completed in 4-5 months.

Well, Kamal Hassan to first complete his pending projects, mainly Indian 2 to think about any other film and he has clear goals for 2021 elections. Hence, the reports seem unbelievable but let's wait for official word from the director or actor.