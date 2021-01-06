Buzz: Chaitanya Akkineni Plays Mahesh Babu Fan In Thank You?

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film 'Thank You' is one of the most awaited films of 2020. We know, shooting for Thank u directed by Vikram Kumar is in progress with Naga Chaitanya.

According to the latest reports, Naga Chaitanya is likely to play a die-hard fan of, Mahesh Babu in 'Thank You' movie. Naga Chaitanya character name in the film seems to be Abhiram. The regular shooting of the film is going at Rama Krishna cinema, abids. The makers of the movie have covered the Rama Krishna cinema hall with Mahesh Babu posters.

The film is directed by Vikram Kumar and produced by Dil Raju. Sai Pallavi will be seen playing as the leading lady in the film.

After Manam, Naga Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar are teaming up for the second time. B V S Ravi is providing the story and Naveen Nooli is on the edit.

Naga Chaitanya last appeared in Venky Mama and the film turned out to be a decent hit at the box office.