Burj Khalifa Song From Laxmmi Bomb Is Unstoppable On YouTube

Burj Khalifa song from Laxmmi Bomb is out! The team of Laxmmi Bomb released the peppy number Burj Khalifa, featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

Nikhita Gandhi and Shashi-Dj Khushi sang the song. Composed by Shashi-DJ Khushi and lyrics penned by Gagan Ahuja. The song has many English lyrics and the track is loved by all and sundry. With in 20 hours after the release, the song has got 17 Million views on You Tube. Not only the fans of Akshay Kumar but also music lovers are going gaga over the song and has made the hashtag #BurjKhalifa to the top trends on Twitter.

A Twitter user wrote, “Too much excited for this song.” Another user tweeted, “Biggest Party Anthem Song Of the Year #BurjKhalifa. The lyrics and music are so catchy. This song had potential To be Blockbuster.” If you haven't watched the song, here is the video.

Kiara Advani in an interview said that, “Shooting for Burj Khalifa was amongst the most enjoyable schedules of the film. Along with the fancy outfits came fancier locations, if we thought wearing chiffon sarees in snow was difficult here comes dancing bare feet on the burning desert sands in the scorching sun."

Raghava Lawrence is the director of the film, Laxmmi Bomb and it is the remake of Raghava's Tamil movie, Kanchana. Tusshar Kapoor, Manu Rishi Chadha, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar and Tarun Arora will be seen in key roles in the horror comedy film. Laxmmi Bomb is all set to premiere on November 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.