Is This Bunny's Look For Icon?

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is known to set fashion goals to his fans and peers in the industry. No wonder he's called the stylish star in the Telugu Film Industry. Yes, Allu Arjun got his Stylish star status, all for the way he presents himself. For the unvsersed, Bunny is now the Icon star. And the actor lives up to the name—be it in his sense of dressing or acting.

It is known that Allu Arjun is waiting for the release of his much-awaited film, 'Pushpa'. The film will be made in two parts. Pushpa-The Rise, is slated for release in thetares on December 17, 2021.

Looks like Allu Arjun could take a long break before he joins the shoot of Pushpa sequel. If you are wondering, how and why, then this piece of news is for you.

Allu Arjun was spotted at the third anniversary celebrations of Vijay Deverakonda movie, Taxiwala. The party pictures of Allu Arjun along with the Taxiwala team have gone viral on all social media platforms.

Interestingly, Allu Arjun who had been sporting a bearded look seems to have changed his look. This is definitely not his Pushpa look. So we think that Bunny will likely take a break from Pushpa. And in that gap, he might complete the much awaited film, 'Icon' which is going to be directed by Venu Sriram. However, an official confirmation regarding this piece of news is awaited.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and produced under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers. Pooja Hegde, Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and a few others will appear in prominent roles.