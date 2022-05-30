Budget Issues for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12?

Finally, after a lot of rumours, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to return to Colors. Rohit Shetty is back to keeping the audience hooked on their televisions with the show.

The contestants who headed to South Africa for the show are Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, and Faisal Sheikh. Anyway, the shoot is happening in the same location as season 11, Cape Town, South Africa.

According to the insiders, Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair request to bring their spot boys along as they generally travel with them, but KKK12's maker refused. The show's budget appears to be limited. In addition, some celebrities at the airport were discussing why they chose Ethiopian Airlines instead of luxurious airlines. However, it seems like the show is going to break the TRP records of Color TV. For this season, KKK12 creators have devised new and unique tasks.