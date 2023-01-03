Buchi Babu Sana’s Launches Prathyardhi Trailer

The taste of Telugu cinema audiences is changing. They are not showing much interest in watching routine and mass masala films, but are keen on watching films with new stories and exciting screenplays. Under these circumstances, a suspense thriller movie titled Prathyardhi is coming to thrill the Telugu audience. Starring Ravi Varma, Rohit Behal, and Akshata Sonawane in lead roles, this movie is directed by young and talented director Shankar Mudavath and produced by Sanjay Saha under the banner of Gaalu Paalu Dream Entertainments.

The trailer of this film which is coming on January 6th has been released today. Popular director Buchi Babu Sana released the trailer and wished the film unit all the success. The trailer makes us hooked to the screens from the beginning. It begins with the death of the SI who is the best in investigating the missing cases in the city and a sincere cop is appointed to resolve the case. It’s tough to predict the story with this trailer. The film seems to have twists beyond our expectations.

This trailer is now going viral on social media. Maintained the suspense and thrilling mood all through, music director Paul Praveen’s work seems to be a big plus for this movie. Rakesh Goud's camera work is another asset. The trailer has surely generated interest on the movie.

Also Read: Gods Consume Alcohol in Sanatan Dharma, Says Marathi Actress