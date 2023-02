The famous K-pop music band, BTS, is now on break in order to work on their separate projects and prepare for their military enlistment. For the BTS ARMY, it's a bittersweet experience because they won't be able to see their favorite idols together for a long. Fans may, however, view BTS's performance from their Busan concert in theatres. For the uninitiated, BTS's concert in Busan was their final performance before enlisting in the military.

BTS Yet To Come film was released internationally on February 1, 2023. Furthermore, in India, BTS: Yet To Come will be shown in 4D, 4DX, and 2D theatres.

BTS Yet To Come movie release date: February 1, 2023

Where to buy BTS Yet To Come movie tickets?

BTS movie tickets were on sale from January 10, 2023, at 7 p.m. EST on btsyettocomeincinemas website

How can Indian BTS fans watch the movie?

Indian fans can also book the tickets on btsyettocomeincinemas website.

On the work front, J-hope and RM both released solo albums, 'Jack in the Box' and 'Indigo,' respectively. Jimin will work alongside Taeyang of BIGBANG on this project.

