BTS V's Acting Comeback With Squid Game 2?

After BTS member Jin wishes to join the military, another BTS member RM is working on his solo album, while solo albums from Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are slated to be released next year. Furthermore, according to various Korean news sites, V, who is hard at work on his album, is likely to follow his acting dreams. In 2016, the singer appeared in the historical drama Hwarang: The Warrior Poet with close friends Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik. BTS ARMY is overjoyed, and has been tweeting 'actor Taehyung is coming' and sharing news articles. Other fans are hoping to see him in Squid Game Season 2, since the singer dressed up in the show's outfit for one of his concerts. Some said he he would make ‘the best villain’ . According to sources V 'is working hard' to release an album with his own details by the end of the year.

The rumour about V's acting follows the announcement that Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik are in negotiations for the upcoming reality show Youn's Kitchen. "It's true that [Choi Woo Shik] has gotten a casting offer for the programme, but because he is presently shooting a drama, he is still in discussions," said Choi Woo Shik's agency Management SOOP.